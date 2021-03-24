Missing The Mandalorian? Well, season 3 is a long way off it seems. Outside of re-runs, the best way to keep your mind on all things Mandalore is with some Star Wars themed stuff. Right now you can get this 6-quart Instant Pot Duo with Grogu plastered all over it on sale for $59.98 at Amazon. This Instant Pot normally sells for around $100, and you can see the other Star Wars-themed options here are all going for that price (except for the $80 BB-8 Instant Pot, which is only 3 quarts). This price drop seems to be matching a sale going on at Williams Sonoma.

Star Wars decorations are great and all, but can it cook? Why yes, yes it can. The Instant Pot Duo is loaded with all sorts of special settings to help you cook so many things. It can essentially replace 13 other appliances with its smart programs. The 13 programs include soup, meat/stew, bean/chili, poultry, saute/simmer, rice, multigrain, porridge, steam, slow cook, keep warm, yogurt, pressure cook, and manual. Make and do all those things with the simple press of a button.

You also don't have to worry about the durability of the pot itself. The inner cooking pot is made with stainless steel and has no chemical coating so it's safe to eat from. It has a three-ply bottom that provides an even heat distribution. Plus the whole Instant Pot becomes fully sealed from the environment to help trap flavor, nutrients, and aromas.

The 3rd-generation microprocessor monitors what you're doing and helps in any way it can. It will monitor the pressure, the temperature, keep time, and adjust the heating intensity to ensure you get exactly what you're trying to get. The device is also UL and ULC certified with 10 safety mechanisms so you don't have to worry about hurting yourself or your kitchen by making common mistakes.

The appliance comes with a stainless steel steam rack and a condensation collector.