What you need to know Lenovo is launching several new products at its Tech World event on Wednesday.

The Chromebook Duet 5 and Tab P12 Pro are among the new tablets Lenovo unveiled at the event.

Lenovo also revealed new wireless earbuds and a 5G model of the Tab P11 tablet.

The new Chromebook Duet 5 and Tab P12 Pro start at $450 and $610, respectively.

Lenovo Tech World today is showing off the latest and greatest from one of the largest manufacturers in the world. While the PCs and USB-C Monitors are all well and good, what faithful readers of this site will really be looking forward to are its Chrome and Android offerings. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 goes on sale next month, and here's why it'll absolutely earn its $450 price tag.

Far and away, one of the best Chromebooks of 2020 and one of the most important was the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. It was the first Chrome OS tablet that felt like a full, well-rounded experience, and it came with the kickstand and keyboard in the box, unlike the overpriced Pixel Slate of 2018. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more The Duet wasn't perfect, though. While the 10.1-inch screen made it easier to slip into a sling or purse, the accompanying keyboard felt cramped to many. It also only had one USB-C port, so you needed a USB-C hub. The Mediatek Helio P60T processor was fine for watching videos, e-reading, and light games, but it was easy to bog it down when you had multiple tabs or windows going at once.

By contrast, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 gives up a 13.3-inch OLED screen that will allow us to spread out our tabs much more easily — or better enjoy our weekend binge of The Witcher. Of course, the larger screen means we get a full-size keyboard with a much larger trackpad, which will make the Duet 5 a much better fit for anyone with larger hands. While the processor upgrade here might not seem huge, going from the Helio P60T to the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 should allow the Duet 5 to better handle multitasking, especially with the upgrade up to 8GB of RAM. The battery's been upgraded to match the bigger screen, with Lenovo claiming up to 15 hours on a single charge. Given the battery on the original Duet when I reviewed it, I'm not all that doubtful of the number, but we'll test it with a long, lengthy movie marathon!

Category Lenovo Chromebook Duet Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 Display 10.1-inch touchscreen

1920x1200px

400 nits 13.3-inch touchscreen

1920x1080px

400 nits • OLED Processor Mediatek Helio P60T Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform Memory 4GB LPDDR4x 4-8GB LPDDR4x Storage 64-128GB eMMc Up to 256GB "SSD supported" Ports 1x USB-C (USB 2.0 + DP)

Pogo pin 2x USB-C (USB 3.0)

Pogo pin Peripheral features Pre-bundled with keyboard and kickstand

Optional Stylus Pre-bundled with keyboard and kickstand

Optional Stylus Audio Dual speakers 4 speakers Battery 7000mAh

10 hours 42Whr

Up to 15 hours

Rapid Charge Price From $250 From $430

While the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 looks like it could make a very good run for Best Chromebook of 2021, it was not the only tablet Lenovo debuted today. The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, the successor of the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro from earlier this year, starts at $610 and is the first tablet to feature Lenovo's new Project Unity method of extending your Windows laptop over to your Android tablet. (The apps for Project Unity will also be available on Google Play and the Microsoft Store).