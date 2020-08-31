Every Harry Potter fan will tell you September 1st is the day when students head to London to hop aboard the Hogwarts Express and return to the world's most famous school of magic. Of course, before the year begins, they'll need to pick up all their required reading materials and school supplies from Diagon Alley. This year, fans can recreate the magic of Diagon Alley at home with the all-new LEGO Harry Potter: Diagon Alley building kit .

Harry Potter fans can build iconic Wizarding World storefronts like Weasley's Wizard Wheezes and Flourish & Blotts with the all-new LEGO Diagon Alley building kit. This surprise release is available starting tomorrow, September 1.

Builders will be treated to a modular build featuring a number of the Wizarding World's most popular Diagon Alley storefronts, including Ollivander's Wand Shop, Weasley's Wizard Wheezes, Florean Fortescue's Ice Cream Parlor, Flourish & Blotts, Scribbulus Writing Implements, and Quality Quidditch Supplies. The set also features The Daily Prophet and Knockturn Alley, among other intricate details that Harry Potter fans will adore. Fourteen minifigures are included with the set, such as Harry, Ron, and Hermione, Dumbledore, Hagrid, Gilderoy Lockhart, Draco and Lucius Malfoy, and others.

Sitting at a whopping 5544 piece count, the new Diagon Alley set contains about 500 less pieces than the last major Harry Potter release of the LEGO Hogwarts Castle in 2018, though they are both priced at $399.99 in the U.S. While LEGO previously released a building kit of Diagon Alley back in 2011, the set has become increasingly difficult to find — not to mention there are major differences between the original and the new Diagon Alley such as the inclusion of Gringotts on the original model. Since the latest version leaves out the iconic Gringotts Bank, we can only assume we'll be seeing it appear as its own set sometime in the future.

LEGO's new Harry Potter: Diagon Alley building kit is officially released tomorrow, September 1 on LEGO.com and in LEGO stores for $399.99, though we do expect the set to sell out rather quickly. LEGO will also be offering a free gift with purchase: BrickHeadz of Rubeus Hagrid and Buckbeak the Hippogriff which you won't be able to buy anywhere else.

If you haven't been keeping up with the latest LEGO Harry Potter releases, there are a few other sets you'll want to check out. This past summer, a new selection of Harry Potter building kits were released such as the Hogwarts Astronomy Tower, 4 Privet Drive, and the Hogwarts Room of Requirement.

Before you make any purchases at LEGO, be sure to sign up for a free LEGO VIP account! You'll earn points with every purchase which can be redeemed like cash towards the purchase of other sets in the future or towards exclusive LEGO gifts. Every so often, events come around where you can earn twice the amount of points and really bulk up on the savings.