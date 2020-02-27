Amazon Web Services (AWS) powers websites for some of the most popular brands in the world, from Netflix to Disney. It's the world's leading cloud provider, enabling companies to manage and process mass amounts of data to do everything from host streaming content to process enormous amounts of financial information. As the security and efficient handling of data become more and more important, companies are continually looking for certified AWS experts to design and manage cloud infrastructures. In The 2020 AWS Big Data Specialty Certification Prep Course, you'll learn how to be one of those experts.

This course takes you on a deep dive into the AWS services that collect, store, process, and analyze data. Across 17 hours of content, you'll get familiar with Amazon S3 and DynamoDB databases and learn how to collect and process data using services like Kinesis, Elastic MapReduce, Lambda, and more. You'll also discover how to draw actionable insights from data and visualize your findings using Athena and QuickSight. Before you know it, you'll have the skills to design and manage a data-handling powerhouse on AWS.

If you're looking to break into an exciting, lucrative new career, check out The 2020 AWS Big Data Specialty Certification Prep Course. It's on sale for $29.99 now.

Prices are subject to change.