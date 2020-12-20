Source: StackCommerce
While you are stuck at home, you might be thinking about starting your own part-time business. The 2021 Complete Side Hustle Bundle helps you get started, with eight insightful courses for only $29.99.
Whether it's utilizing a creative talent or flipping clothes for profit, every side-hustle involves a little marketing or selling. To be successful, you need to know how to promote your brand.
Through 27 hours of video tutorials, this bundle helps you build a valuable set of skills. Along the way, you'll discover how to find or create products, build a website to attract customers, and set up a store on Etsy.
The training also looks at promoting yourself via YouTube and webinars, and how to design graphics for social media. You'll even get an in-depth look at Amazon FBA selling.
You will learn from Benjamin Wilson and the Entrepreneur Academy. Wilson is a successful entrepreneur, while the Academy specializes in social media. Both have great reviews from students.
Order today for $29.99 to get lifetime access to all the courses, worth $1,600 all together.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Driving 1,000 miles in a pandemic with Android Auto as my co-pilot
No one else should be doing what I am this weekend, but if you have to drive cross-country in a pandemic, there are worse ways to do it than with Android Auto and the hands-free bliss of Google Assistant.
Review: The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is an excellent headset for PS5
The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro headset may be primarily designed for PC, but it works really well on PS5. If you're looking for something a little more premium than what Sony offers, this is the way to go.
Having everything in Google's cloud is great — until it goes down
Google's online services are connected in multiple ways. This makes it nice and convenient but also means one tiny glitch can bring everything down.
These are some of the best Google Fit accessories you can bbuy
Keeping track of your fitness isn't hard, especially with the right tools on your side. Combine that with Google Fit and you'll be a pro in no time!