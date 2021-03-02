What you need to know A new image suggests that the next Moto smartwatch could come equipped with the Snapdragon Wear 4100.

The unnamed Wear OS smartwatch appears to have wireless charging capabilities.

A few Moto-branded smartwatches are reportedly set to release this year.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 was launched last year as a drastic improvement over its predecessor. Yet despite the improvements to processing and battery efficiency, only one smartwatch has taken up the new chipset. Even the new Fossil Gen 5 LTE uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 from a few years ago. 2021 may be the year that Wear OS steps things up, with several new smartwatches reportedly planned from Moto, including one that was spotted with the latest chipset from Qualcomm.