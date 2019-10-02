Google's Pixel devices have become notorious for heavily leaking leading up to announcement time, and the Pixel 4 is quickly shaping up to be the most-leaked yet. 9to5Google recently got its hands on marketing videos for the Pixel 4, showcasing a new and improved version of the Google Assistant that looks very promising.

Starting first with the Assistant's appearance, it now pops up with a multi-colored light bar at the bottom of the screen with "Hi, how can I help?" shown above this. As you start asking your question, this text seamlessly transitions into whatever you're saying. It's more compact than the current Assistant pop-up and is a bit more visually-pleasing all-around.

Along with the new UI, the upgraded Assistant is also getting a major speed boost. Google first showed this off at Google I/O 2019 this past May, and these leaked videos further reinforce just how much faster the Assistant will soon be.

Here's how 9to5Google describes one of the videos it acquired: