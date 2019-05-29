What you need to know
- PlayStation Taiwan may have leaked Death Stranding's release date on its Facebook page.
- The date indicates Death Stranding will release this November.
- Pre-order bonuses have also been leaked.
With an imminent Death Stranding announcement taking place sometime today, it appears as though PlayStation Taiwan may have jumped the gun and accidentally revealed its release date a little early. According to a now deleted post on the official Taiwanese PlayStation Facebook page, Death Stranding is due out on November 8, 2019.
Rumor: according to the official Taiwanese PlayStation Facebook page, #DEATHSTRANDING is set to launch on November 8 (the post has since been removed)— Nibel (@Nibellion) May 29, 2019
Thank you @NanoGuidingStar pic.twitter.com/n5iITPaBPW
This date also matches the date that Italian journalist Antonio Fucito leaked on his Twitter yesterday. Fucito has been known to leak correct information in the past.
In addition to the supposed leaked date, a pre-order page for Death Stranding popped up on the PlayStation Store. This page lists several pre-order bonus content like in-game gold sunglasses, gold armor plate, gold hat, and a gold speed skeleton.
Its description also gives us a better idea of what the game will be about as it says that Sam (Norman Reedus' character) journeys to reunite a world shattered by the Death Stranding while he carries the remnants of our future in his hands. A previous trailer indicated that whatever the Death Stranding is could be compared to the big bang that first created the universe.
