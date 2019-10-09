Beginning with Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18999 (20H1), Windows 10 users will be able to take entire phone calls on their PC thanks to the updated 'Your Phone' app.

Taking calls via the 'Your Phone' app isn't anything new for Samsung users, but the rest of the Android crew out there can now join in on the fray too. Microsoft and Samsung announced this feature back in August at Samsung Unpacked for the Galaxy Note 10 as a Samsung-exclusive deal, but Microsoft is now opening up the flood gates to everyone else with a smartphone running Android 7.0 or higher.

The 'Your Phone' app works exactly as you would imagine. It pairs your PC to your Android-powered phone via Bluetooth and allows you to do anything from sending text messages to taking phone calls. This is particularly useful for people who find themselves in front of a Windows 10 PC throughout the day, as it takes away the need to constantly pick up your phone. Now, users can even take phone calls directly from their PC using the computer speakers instead of having to switch over to the black mirror in your pocket. Here's how Microsoft lays out the new functionality: