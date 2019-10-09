What you need to know
- Windows 10 Insider users can now make and take phone calls right from their computer.
- Windows 10 Insider Build 18999 (20H1) enables the functionality via the 'Your Phone' app.
- It's one less reason you'll need to pick up and use your phone throughout the day.
Beginning with Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18999 (20H1), Windows 10 users will be able to take entire phone calls on their PC thanks to the updated 'Your Phone' app.
Taking calls via the 'Your Phone' app isn't anything new for Samsung users, but the rest of the Android crew out there can now join in on the fray too. Microsoft and Samsung announced this feature back in August at Samsung Unpacked for the Galaxy Note 10 as a Samsung-exclusive deal, but Microsoft is now opening up the flood gates to everyone else with a smartphone running Android 7.0 or higher.
The 'Your Phone' app works exactly as you would imagine. It pairs your PC to your Android-powered phone via Bluetooth and allows you to do anything from sending text messages to taking phone calls. This is particularly useful for people who find themselves in front of a Windows 10 PC throughout the day, as it takes away the need to constantly pick up your phone. Now, users can even take phone calls directly from their PC using the computer speakers instead of having to switch over to the black mirror in your pocket. Here's how Microsoft lays out the new functionality:
Answer incoming phone calls on your PC.
Initiate phone calls from your PC using in-app dialer or contact list.
Decline incoming phone calls on your PC with custom text or send directly to your phone's voicemail.
Access your recent call history on your PC. Clicking on a specific call will auto populate the number within the dialer screen.
Seamlessly transfer calls between your PC and phone.
There are a couple of caveats to note. First, if you want to join in on the fun you'll need to enable the Fast Ring updates for your Windows 10 PC. Once you do this, there's no going back to the regular release unless you completely reinstall Windows, so make sure you're OK with bleeding-edge software updates from Microsoft before jumping in. You'll also need to make sure your PC has Bluetooth which, in most cases, should be on any modern PC running Windows 10 anyway.
Already on the latest Windows 10 Insider build? Head on over to your Start Menu and type in 'Your Phone' to get started.
