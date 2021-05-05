The brutally difficult roguelike Returnal launched last week to critical acclaim from fans and critics alike, but a recent update from developer Housemarque has accidentally caused a lot of grief for a lot of players. Following an update to patch 1.3.3. of the game, players discovered the update had prevented them from progressing their run.

Players who installed the latest patch will need to re-install the game to revert back to the previous patch, so if your game auto-updated to the newest patch, you may need to revert back to patch 1.3.1. Players affected will get a CE-100028-1 error popup when attempting to start the game.

Patch 1.3.3 has been pulled and we are reverting back to 1.3.1 until it's fixed.



We are fixing the issue now and a new patch will be published in a few hours



All users affected by the 1.3.3 need to re-download the game.



Our sincerest apologies. — Housemarque (@Housemarque) May 5, 2021

Patch 1.3.3. was meant to fix a number of launch issues that have plagued Returnal since launch, including issues with preorder bonuses, trophies, and crashing. This update does not include a save function, something players online have been hoping for since launch.

Fixed an issue where certain trophies might not unlock under specific gameplay conditions. Note: missing trophies will need to be replayed to unlock.

Multiple stability fixes addressing rare crashes/hangs

Fixed an issue with preorder suits occasionally blocking item collection and door opening.

Fixed an incorrect healing behavior when resting in Helios.

Configuration changes to increase the number of scout corpses available in all biomes.

Fixed issues with certain custom controller mappings.

Numerous minor fixes and improvements.

Housemarque says that it will continue working on the issues and a new patch will be published in a few hours.

In our review of Returnal, we praised its beautiful visuals, intense action, and haunting narrative, calling it one of the best games of the year and one of the best on the PlayStation 5.