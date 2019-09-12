What you need to know
- A new Pixel 4 XL leak out of Vietnam gives us a comprehensive look at Google's upcoming flagship.
- The leak shows off the new camera interface, and gives us an early look at new features.
- We also get to see the prompts for face unlock, and a detailed overview of the design.
We got a pretty detailed look at the Pixel 4 yesterday thanks to a slate of hands-on videos uploaded to YouTube, and now we have yet another leak showcasing the camera features and face unlock.
Today's leak comes out of Vietnam's Genk (via Android Police), with the publication noting that a prototype model is on sale from a local retailer for the equivalent of $1,080. The leak gives us a comprehensive look at the design of the Pixel 4 XL, including the large bezel at the top of the display that houses the camera module and the Soli chip.
What's particularly interesting is the software features — this is the first time we're getting a look at the new camera interface. The toggles for flash, timer, ratio, and face retouching are now hidden behind an arrow, and you'll instead get an overlay in the middle of the screen when you select the arrow. It also looks like Google is rolling out an option to save selfies as previewed instead of mirroring them. As for the camera hardware itself, it looks like we'll get a 12.2MP primary camera joined by a zoom lens and an 8MP shooter up front.
We also get to see the setup prompts for face unlock. The Pixel 4 will be the first phone from Google to offer facial recognition, and there's the usual disclaimer about biometric authentication as well as an animation that guides you during the setup.
The publication also notes that the Pixel 4 XL has stereo speakers, but they're not both at the front. Instead, the primary speaker now sits at the bottom, with the secondary on the top bezel. As for the design at the back, it looks like the phone will have a matte finish — at least on the white option — which corresponds to earlier leaks.
The camera housing is also interesting as Google is switching to a square layout this year. Thankfully, the housing itself is blacked out, and the camera doesn't seem to protrude too much from the body of the device. As for the hardware on offer, the Pixel 4 XL will feature a 6.23-inch QHD+ panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 3700mAh battery.
We'll have to wait just over a month for the Pixel 4 to make its formal debut, but in the meantime, what are your thoughts on the device?
