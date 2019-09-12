We got a pretty detailed look at the Pixel 4 yesterday thanks to a slate of hands-on videos uploaded to YouTube, and now we have yet another leak showcasing the camera features and face unlock.

Today's leak comes out of Vietnam's Genk (via Android Police), with the publication noting that a prototype model is on sale from a local retailer for the equivalent of $1,080. The leak gives us a comprehensive look at the design of the Pixel 4 XL, including the large bezel at the top of the display that houses the camera module and the Soli chip.

What's particularly interesting is the software features — this is the first time we're getting a look at the new camera interface. The toggles for flash, timer, ratio, and face retouching are now hidden behind an arrow, and you'll instead get an overlay in the middle of the screen when you select the arrow. It also looks like Google is rolling out an option to save selfies as previewed instead of mirroring them. As for the camera hardware itself, it looks like we'll get a 12.2MP primary camera joined by a zoom lens and an 8MP shooter up front.