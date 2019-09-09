The Pixel 4 leaks are coming in thick and fast. Just a few days ago the black and white color options showed up on video — giving us a good look at the design — and today we're getting our first look at the orange model. A new leak out of Weibo that was shared on Twitter by Ben Geskin shows off the Pixel 4 in an orange hue that will likely be called Coral.

The photo above shows the Pixel 4 in all three color variants, and there's also a shot highlighting just the orange model. The design lines up with previous Pixel 4 leaks, with a glass back and large camera housing. The power button has a lighter accent, and the Google logo at the bottom is a darker shade of orange. The color is definitely bold when seen next to the black and white models, and it looks like Google will retain a matte finish at the back with the Pixel 4.