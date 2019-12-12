For some time, a small subset of Fortnite's fanbase has been hoping for the ability to play the game with friends via split-screen. Now, they can, as the latest Fortnite update features console split-screen with it.

According to the latest update from Epic, the Fortnite 11.30 patch update includes the ability for fans to sit down for some old fashioned couch co-op. For players on the Xbox and PlayStation, they can now experience Fortnite Battle Royale's Duos and Squads mode together. The company did note that the split-screen functionality is in its early stages of release, so players should be ready to report any bugs they find via Fortnite's in-game tool.

Elsewhere in the 11.30 update, players can now preview what items will be in the Item Shop using their mobile devices, and the daily Item Shop gifting limit has been increased as well. Overall, it's a fairly tame update, but the inclusion of split-screen is sure to be a big boost for players who have been waiting some time for it.

You can check out the full list of changes to the Battle Royale portion of Fortnite below, and jump into a game now to check out the changes.

Split Screen

Play Duos and Squads with a friend on the same PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

This is an early release of Split Screen; we will continue to improve the feature. Please report bugs via the in-game Feedback tool.

Item Shop updates

With Party Hub, you can now preview what's new in the Item Shop before loading into the game.

To do this, open Party Hub, swipe right, and tap "Preview Items."

Increased the daily Item Shop gifting limit from 3 to 5.

For a full look at the list of updates that hit Fortnite earlier today, make sure to head over to the Epic Games blog and check them all out, as there are quite a bit across all three game modes.