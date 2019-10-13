What you need to know Another rocket has gone off in Fortnite, and combined with the meteor, sparked what looked to be a massive rift across the game.

After lifting every player off of the map, players were thrown into a rift and teleported into a black screen.

For now, no new map has been revealed, with Fortnite now possibly down until the start of Season 11.

After teasing that the end was near in Fortnite, the island that players have inhabited for so long might now be gone, as the latest live event that took place in the game looked to signify the start of something brand new in Fortnite, although what that is could be anyones guess. After shutting off most of the game modes and dropping players into a mode called The End, players were able to watch as a culmination of past Fortnite events all came together. For those that might not be aware, the build up to this event began many seasons ago, when a meteor appeared in Fortnite's sky, bringing with it and entity known as The Visitor. The Visitor then launched a rocket, which opened the rift in the sky. After the rift came a giant cube, a futuristic city, a volcano, and even a giant robot fight.

However, the latest event seemed to signify a massive change in the world of Fortnite. When the event began, another rocket launched itself into the sky, and seemed to kickstart a chain reaction that led to tons of rifts opening throughout the map. From there, the giant meteor that was hanging over the map was sucked into a rift, disappearing and then reappearing over Loot Lake, where it seemingly crashed into the island. As players were thrown back into the sky, a massive rift opened up, sucking in everyone and transporting them...somewhere. After being pulled into the rift, players were greeted by a black screen, and there's where the event seemingly ended. It seems that even those not in the game were affected as well, as the lobby itself sucked players into the rift before showing the black screen.

Those who missed the event still were affected in the lobby.



(video by @LordSpinkingham) pic.twitter.com/pVwo8UabgH — Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) October 13, 2019

As of now, Fortnite seems to be down, either thanks to the event or for planned downtime as Epic prepares for Season 11. To coincide with the event, all of Fortnite's social media channels have changed their images to reflect the black screen, so it looks like the event was meant to usher in something new, but what that is exactly will remain a mystery for the time being. Fortnite's Season 11 is currently scheduled to begin sometime next week, so it wouldn't be shocking to see the world of Fortnite paused until then, but for now all we can do is wait and see what happens when players finally arrive on the other side of the rift. Find different Bullseyes

