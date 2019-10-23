LastPass is now one of the first apps to release an update with face unlock support for the Pixel 4. That's a big deal because, until now, there were less than half a dozen apps that supported Google's one and only biometric authentication method on the Pixel 4. That means, up until now, you've had to become very familiar with your PIN or password when logging into your banking or password management apps.

LastPass users can get the latest version by heading over to the LastPass listing on the Google Play Store, scrolling down to the beta section under reviews, and tapping on the "join" button. If you're enrolled in the beta, your listing should look like the image below.