What you need to know Today, Naughty Dog and PlayStation held a new State of Play event showing off The Last of Us Part II.

This showcase presented about 20 minutes of gameplay.

The Last of Us Part II is set to arrive on June 19, 2020.

As promised earlier this week, PlayStation and Naughty Dog held a State of Play focused entirely on The Last of Us Part II. In this presentation, creative director Neil Druckmann showed off the setting and talked about new gameplay elements, like how Ellie can throw down ropes. You can check out the full State of Play below.

There's a lot to go through here, including the major news that yes, Ellie can swim. You can also check out some images from the State of Play below.

The Last of Us Part II is scheduled to release on June 19, 2020 on PlayStation 4. There's also a special edition console and some accessories releasing at the same time.