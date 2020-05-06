What you need to know
- Recently, The Last of Us Part II went gold, finishing development.
- Today, there's a story trailer for The Last of Us Part II, showing Ellie make a choice.
- The Last of Us Part II is set to release on June 19.
Yesterday, Naughty Dog shared the news that a new trailer for The Last of Us Part II was dropping. Today, the trailer is here. While it's a story trailer, there's no spoilery elements, so feel free to check it out below.
Recently, Creative Director Neil Druckmann shared the news that The Last of Us Part II had gone gold, meaning development was finished and discs were now being printed.
The Last of Us Part II is set to release on June 19, 2020.
Revenge
The Last of Us Part II
It can't be for nothing
The wait is almost over. Ellie's harrowing journey looks to take her on the bloody path of revenge, but against what and at what cost, we're not sure of yet. Whatever the situation, Joel is there to have her back.
