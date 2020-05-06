Yesterday, Naughty Dog shared the news that a new trailer for The Last of Us Part II was dropping. Today, the trailer is here. While it's a story trailer, there's no spoilery elements, so feel free to check it out below.

Recently, Creative Director Neil Druckmann shared the news that The Last of Us Part II had gone gold, meaning development was finished and discs were now being printed.

The Last of Us Part II is set to release on June 19, 2020.