Kojima Productions is now hiring for its next game.

Kojima Productions' Death Stranding released on PS4 in November 2019, coming to PC earlier in 2020. While we don't know exactly what is next for Hideo Kojima and the rest of his studio, we do know that Kojima Productions is hiring for its next project, seeking "best-in-class" talent for its Tokyo-based studio.

#KojimaProductions confirms a new project is in development and is looking to hire the best-in-class talent to work out of our Tokyo studio. For more information on the openings and requirements, please visit our website at https://t.co/jeTGnnwLAW pic.twitter.com/StLOrxTlhg — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) October 22, 2020

While no platforms are detailed at this time, if Death Stranding is any indication, this next game will likely come to both PS5 and PC. Death Stranding was first revealed at E3 2016 and released over three years later, so we'll probably be waiting for a while before we learn just is coming next. Kojima previously stated that he wanted his team to work on multiple projects, including on "big game."

In our review, editor Jennifer Locke wrote that "For all of its faults — and there are numerous — I'm glad that Death Stranding exists. I want developers to be able to pitch and create games like this. I want publishers to fund them. Maybe some ideas stick, maybe they don't. But the industry will never grow as a medium if we keep recycling old ideas. Make weird games."