Video games are amazing, but they usually don't do a great job of burning up physical energy. That's where VR and the Oculus Quest come in. If your kids are stuck at home and are bouncing off the walls, you can let them blow off some steam with the Oculus Quest. These games will get your kids and the family jumping, dancing, and spinning around.

Note: When you let kids use VR, remember to take breaks for ten minutes every hour. You can check out more guidance on letting your kids use VR in this guide.