Key by Amazon began as a way to make receiving your packages more convenient while you are away from home. It does this by allowing for delivery people to place packages inside of your home or car to ensure it won't get swiped before you can return, and now Amazon has expanded it to garages.

In order to use the service, you'll need to be a Prime customer in an eligible area and have a myQ-connected garage door opener. If you already own a myQ-connected garage door opener, all you have to do is connect it with the Key by Amazon app and you're all set.

If you don't own one of these already, Amazon has you covered with two different Key Smart Garage Kits for sale. The first includes myQ Smart Garage Hub which will add wireless connectivity to your current garage door opener.

For those of you who don't already have a garage door opener, you'll need to purchase the myQ-connected Chamberlain or LiftMaster Wi-Fi garage door opener.

As with the original Key for Home service, it is also possible to purchase the Amazon Cloud Cam to keep an eye on your garage and check on deliveries. This can be bought separately or purchased in a myQ Smart Garage Hub kit + Cloud Cam bundle.