Key by Amazon began as a way to make receiving your packages more convenient while you are away from home. It does this by allowing for delivery people to place packages inside of your home or car to ensure it won't get swiped before you can return, and now Amazon has expanded it to garages.
In order to use the service, you'll need to be a Prime customer in an eligible area and have a myQ-connected garage door opener. If you already own a myQ-connected garage door opener, all you have to do is connect it with the Key by Amazon app and you're all set.
If you don't own one of these already, Amazon has you covered with two different Key Smart Garage Kits for sale. The first includes myQ Smart Garage Hub which will add wireless connectivity to your current garage door opener.
For those of you who don't already have a garage door opener, you'll need to purchase the myQ-connected Chamberlain or LiftMaster Wi-Fi garage door opener.
As with the original Key for Home service, it is also possible to purchase the Amazon Cloud Cam to keep an eye on your garage and check on deliveries. This can be bought separately or purchased in a myQ Smart Garage Hub kit + Cloud Cam bundle.
For a limited time, Amazon is offering a 37.5% discount on both the myQ Smart Garage Hub and myQ Smart Garage Hub + Cloud Cam. The myQ Smart Garage Hub can be had for as little as $50, while the myQ Smart Garage Hub will set you back $125.
Even if you don't live in an area eligible for Key for Garage deliveries, by purchasing either of these products you still get the benefits of having wireless control over your garage.
Along with the Key program's expansion into garage deliveries, it has also opened up to more Prime customers, now covering a total of 50 cities and surrounding areas. The new cities include:
- Charlotte, NC
- Columbus, OH
- Fresno, CA
- Grand Rapids, MI
- Hartford, CT
- Las Vegas, NV
- Norfolk, VA
- Oklahoma City, OK
- Omaha, NE
- Rochester, NY
- Stockton, CA
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Wilmington, DE
For a list of all cities and to check availability in your area, you can always refer to this Amazon page.
