Head on over to Staples and grab the Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB USB 3.0 hard drive on sale for $45.99 with code 42603 during checkout. The code takes $15 off any order over $60, and the Seagate drive is just over $60 at $60.99. So you're getting as close to max savings with this as possible. You'll find this drive going for $61 at most retailers like B&H, and previous deals in the past only ever saw it drop as low as $50. Get free shipping and enjoy all your new room for storage.
Extra Space
Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB USB 3.0 hard drive
Works with Mac or Windows but may need to reformat to work with Time Machine. Uses USB 3.0 and features a minimalist brushed metal enclosure. Back up files with a single click. Comes with 2 months of Adobe CC Photography Plan and a 2-year warranty.
$45.99
$61.00 $15 off
The Seagate Backup Plus Slim is historically one of the best external hard drives around. It has always been a top contender even though it has been around for a while. It's sleek, lightweight, and has a large capacity for its size. It's extremely portable and designed to be slipped into any pack on your way out the door. Use it to keep your favorite media with you at all times.
With 2TB of space you'll be able to keep tons of photos and other files with you. The drive works seamlessly with Mac and Windows and connects via a USB 3.0 port. That gives you some great data transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps.
You can even use this drive as a backup. It is designed so that you can schedule daily, weekly, or monthly backups. If you plan to use this with Time Machine on your Mac, you may have to reformat it first. So make that decision before putting any files on it you don't want to lose.
Seagate backs up the Backup Plus with a two-year limited warranty.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What's your favorite thing about Android?
There are plenty of reasons to like Android, but what about the OS is your favorite? Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say!
The new iPhone SE is no reason to switch away from Android
People are pretty excited about the iPhone SE. We can't blame them either, seeing as how it's arguably one of the best smartphone deals around. That said, if you're a long-time Android fan, there's nothing about the phone that makes it worth switching away from your preferred OS.
Daily Coronavirus updates: Global COVID-19 cases inch closer to 3 million
COVID-19 has already infected over 2.6 million people globally and caused over 145,000 fatalities. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the world.
These heavy duty cases are great to keep your G Power chugging along
With the Moto G Power's 5,000mAh battery, you'll be able to go days without running out of juice. So why not get a case that can handle the twists and turns of your day-to-day life? Chances are you'll need a case that offers more than basic protection.