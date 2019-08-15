Every month, the NPD Group releases information on the top-selling games across all video game platforms in the United States. While it doesn't account for worldwide sales, it does provide a good snapshot of one the largest video game markets. Mat Piscatella, an analyst for NPD, has shared the results for July 2019. For this month, data was tracked from July 7 through August 3, 2019.

For the month of July, Madden NFL 20 was the best-selling game on PlayStation 4 and for the month overall. Sony had two exclusives in the top 20 for the month: Marvel's Spider-Man at the #11 spot and MLB 19: The Show at #17. The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console of the month. Mortal Kombat 11 was at the #8 spot for the month overall and is still the best-selling game of 2019 so far.

Here are the numbers for the July 2019 NPD results:

Total: $762 million, very slightly up year-over-year

Video games hardware: $169 million, down 22% year-over-year

PC & video games software: $340 million, up 34% year-over-year

Accessories and game cards: $254 million, down 12% year-over-year

Here are the July 2019 game sales rankings (based on dollar sales, not units):

Madden NFL 20** Fire Emblem: Three Houses* Super Mario Maker 2* Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order* Minecraft*** Grand Theft Auto V Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Mortal Kombat 11 Mario Kart 8* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Marvel's Spider-Man Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII** Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled Red Dead Redemption II Tom Clancy's The Division 2** MLB 19: The Show New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* NBA 2K19 Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

*Does not include digital sales

**Does not include PC digital sales

***Minecraft digital sales include Xbox One and PlayStation 4

Here are the best-selling games of July 2019 by platform:

PlayStation 4:

Madden NFL 20 Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Marvel's Spider-Man MLB 19: The Show Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Mortal Kombat 11 Days Gone Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled Red Dead Redemption II

Xbox One:

Madden NFL 20 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft Forza Horizon 4 Red Dead Redemption II Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege Mortal Kombat 11 Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Assassin's Creed: Odyssey Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Nintendo Switch:

Fire Emblem: Three Houses* Super Mario Maker 2* Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Mario Kart 8* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Super Mario Party* Pokemon: Lets Go Eevee* Super Mario Odyssey*

Here are the best-selling games of 2019 year-to-date:

Mortal Kombat 11 Kingdom Hearts III Tom Clancy's The Division 2** Anthem** Resident Evil 2 2019 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Red Dead Redemption II Madden NFL 20** Days Gone MLB 19: The Show

That's all for the breakdown of this month's numbers. For more information, you can consult Mat Piscatella's thread right here.