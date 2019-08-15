What you need to know
- The July 2019 NPD data has been released.
- For this month, Madden NFL 20 was the best-selling game on PlayStation 4 and overall.
- The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console overall.
- Madden NFL 20 is $51 on Amazon.
Every month, the NPD Group releases information on the top-selling games across all video game platforms in the United States. While it doesn't account for worldwide sales, it does provide a good snapshot of one the largest video game markets. Mat Piscatella, an analyst for NPD, has shared the results for July 2019. For this month, data was tracked from July 7 through August 3, 2019.
For the month of July, Madden NFL 20 was the best-selling game on PlayStation 4 and for the month overall. Sony had two exclusives in the top 20 for the month: Marvel's Spider-Man at the #11 spot and MLB 19: The Show at #17. The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console of the month. Mortal Kombat 11 was at the #8 spot for the month overall and is still the best-selling game of 2019 so far.
Here are the numbers for the July 2019 NPD results:
- Total: $762 million, very slightly up year-over-year
- Video games hardware: $169 million, down 22% year-over-year
- PC & video games software: $340 million, up 34% year-over-year
- Accessories and game cards: $254 million, down 12% year-over-year
Here are the July 2019 game sales rankings (based on dollar sales, not units):
- Madden NFL 20**
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses*
- Super Mario Maker 2*
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order*
- Minecraft***
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mario Kart 8*
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII**
- Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2**
- MLB 19: The Show
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*
- NBA 2K19
- Assassin's Creed: Odyssey
- *Does not include digital sales
- **Does not include PC digital sales
- ***Minecraft digital sales include Xbox One and PlayStation 4
Here are the best-selling games of July 2019 by platform:
PlayStation 4:
- Madden NFL 20
- Minecraft
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- MLB 19: The Show
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Days Gone
- Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled
- Red Dead Redemption II
Xbox One:
- Madden NFL 20
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- Forza Horizon 4
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Assassin's Creed: Odyssey
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Nintendo Switch:
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses*
- Super Mario Maker 2*
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order*
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
- Mario Kart 8*
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*
- Super Mario Party*
- Pokemon: Lets Go Eevee*
- Super Mario Odyssey*
Here are the best-selling games of 2019 year-to-date:
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2**
- Anthem**
- Resident Evil 2 2019
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Madden NFL 20**
- Days Gone
- MLB 19: The Show
That's all for the breakdown of this month's numbers. For more information, you can consult Mat Piscatella's thread right here.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.