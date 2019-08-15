What you need to know

  • The July 2019 NPD data has been released.
  • For this month, Madden NFL 20 was the best-selling game on PlayStation 4 and overall.
  • The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console overall.
Every month, the NPD Group releases information on the top-selling games across all video game platforms in the United States. While it doesn't account for worldwide sales, it does provide a good snapshot of one the largest video game markets. Mat Piscatella, an analyst for NPD, has shared the results for July 2019. For this month, data was tracked from July 7 through August 3, 2019.

For the month of July, Madden NFL 20 was the best-selling game on PlayStation 4 and for the month overall. Sony had two exclusives in the top 20 for the month: Marvel's Spider-Man at the #11 spot and MLB 19: The Show at #17. The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console of the month. Mortal Kombat 11 was at the #8 spot for the month overall and is still the best-selling game of 2019 so far.

Here are the numbers for the July 2019 NPD results:

  • Total: $762 million, very slightly up year-over-year
  • Video games hardware: $169 million, down 22% year-over-year
  • PC & video games software: $340 million, up 34% year-over-year
  • Accessories and game cards: $254 million, down 12% year-over-year

Here are the July 2019 game sales rankings (based on dollar sales, not units):

  1. Madden NFL 20**
  2. Fire Emblem: Three Houses*
  3. Super Mario Maker 2*
  4. Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order*
  5. Minecraft***
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
  8. Mortal Kombat 11
  9. Mario Kart 8*
  10. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
  11. Marvel's Spider-Man
  12. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
  13. Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII**
  14. Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled
  15. Red Dead Redemption II
  16. Tom Clancy's The Division 2**
  17. MLB 19: The Show
  18. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*
  19. NBA 2K19
  20. Assassin's Creed: Odyssey
  • *Does not include digital sales
  • **Does not include PC digital sales
  • ***Minecraft digital sales include Xbox One and PlayStation 4

Here are the best-selling games of July 2019 by platform:

PlayStation 4:

  1. Madden NFL 20
  2. Minecraft
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Marvel's Spider-Man
  5. MLB 19: The Show
  6. Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
  7. Mortal Kombat 11
  8. Days Gone
  9. Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled
  10. Red Dead Redemption II

Xbox One:

  1. Madden NFL 20
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Minecraft
  4. Forza Horizon 4
  5. Red Dead Redemption II
  6. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
  7. Mortal Kombat 11
  8. Tom Clancy's The Division 2
  9. Assassin's Creed: Odyssey
  10. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Nintendo Switch:

  1. Fire Emblem: Three Houses*
  2. Super Mario Maker 2*
  3. Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order*
  4. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
  5. Mario Kart 8*
  6. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
  7. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*
  8. Super Mario Party*
  9. Pokemon: Lets Go Eevee*
  10. Super Mario Odyssey*

Here are the best-selling games of 2019 year-to-date:

  1. Mortal Kombat 11
  2. Kingdom Hearts III
  3. Tom Clancy's The Division 2**
  4. Anthem**
  5. Resident Evil 2 2019
  6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
  7. Red Dead Redemption II
  8. Madden NFL 20**
  9. Days Gone
  10. MLB 19: The Show

That's all for the breakdown of this month's numbers. For more information, you can consult Mat Piscatella's thread right here.

