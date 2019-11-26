Are fishing games cool? Did the boycott of Pokemon Sword and Shield work? Is a Star Wars story less fun when you know how it ends before you start? Carli, Rebecca, Russell, and Jen walk you through this weird world of video games!
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
Do you plan on buying an Android phone during Black Friday?
Black Friday is right around the corner, and that means massive discounts on all sorts of Android phones. Do you plan on picking one up during this year's shopping season?
Google details Assistant’s new Ambient Mode ahead of imminent rollout
The Google Assistant's Ambient Mode will soon begin rolling out to select Android phones and tablets.
Why Android Central is going all-in on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Black Friday is back and it's bigger than ever. In fact, it's more than a day — it's a whole week now. So that's why Android Central is more like BF Central right now.
These 6 smart plugs are the best for tracking energy usage in 2019
Do you know how much energy your devices and appliances are using? These handy smart plugs can help figure it out!