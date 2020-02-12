Coronavirus is affecting the industry as game and hardware launches are delayed due to the pandemic. The crew attempt to make sense of the Bioshock games, and they share some gaming ideas that can help test the relationship with your significant other on Valentine's Day!

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

