Coronavirus is affecting the industry as game and hardware launches are delayed due to the pandemic. The crew attempt to make sense of the Bioshock games, and they share some gaming ideas that can help test the relationship with your significant other on Valentine's Day!
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Rockstar Games vice president and creative director and co-founder Dan Houser is leaving in March | Windows Central
- The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch release date delayed due to coronavirus | iMore
- Plague Inc. | | Blogs | CDC
- Nintendo Switch co-op games that will test every couple's love this Valentine's Day | iMore
Should you purchase the Fitbit Versa 2 or the Fossil Sport?
Deciding between the Fitbit Versa 2 and the Fossil Sport? We can help you sort through the details.
Are you going to buy the Galaxy Z Flip?
The Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung's second folding phone, has been made official. With a price of $1380, do you plan on buying one?
Where to find the Disney Plus apps for download: Every platform in 2019
Disney+ has arrived and with it a whole host of ways to watch! We have a list of as many as we could find.
These are the best Galaxy Note 10+ screen protectors
The Galaxy Note 10+ is built around Samsung's largest AMOLED display yet. You'll want to keep that display protected from day one with a screen protector.