Carli, Jen, and Rebecca mourn the cancelation of Anthem Next and speculate on the future of other BioWare properties. They also check out the news from the latest Pokémon Direct, including Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
- Anthem Next officially canceled, development efforts shifting to the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect | Windows Central
- RIP Anthem: Incredible potential that was never reached | Windows Central
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for Nintendo Switch: Everything you need to know | iMore
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus — Everything you need to know | iMore
- Stardew Valley can break up the monotony of quarantine, at least for a little while | Android Central
