Rebecca, Jen, and Carli discuss THICCC BEEFINESS: aka PlayStation 5. Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed into December, while Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine have been postponed past April 2021.
Carli reviews Watch Dogs: Legion from Ubisoft, and the gang pick out the best horror games for Switch and Xbox One in 2020.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
- PS5 demand far outweighs that of PS4, pre-sells as many units in 12 hours as the PS4 did in 12 weeks | Android Central
- Ubisoft details Q2 results, Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine delayed past April 2021 | Windows Central
- Watch Dogs: Legion review — A step in the right direction for Ubisoft | Windows Central
- Best Horror Games for Nintendo Switch in 2020 | iMore
- Best Xbox One Horror Games for November 2020 | Windows Central
