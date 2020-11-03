Rebecca, Jen, and Carli discuss THICCC BEEFINESS: aka PlayStation 5. Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed into December, while Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine have been postponed past April 2021.

Carli reviews Watch Dogs: Legion from Ubisoft, and the gang pick out the best horror games for Switch and Xbox One in 2020.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

