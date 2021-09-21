This week, we make a few quick stops into Epic v. Apple and Activision Blizzard corner before signing the praises of Deathloop for PS5. Nintendo Switch has finally received a software update that enables Bluetooth audio support. Additonally, rumors are swirling about Nintendo Switch Online getting N64 games, and a curious firmware update has been released for the dock accessory of the OLED Switch model.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
- As expected, Epic Games has appealed a court ruling in its spat with Apple | iMore
- Epic Games pays Apple $6 million as result of Epic v. Apple lawsuit | iMore
- Deathloop for PS5 review: A deadly day I didn't want to end | Android Central
- Activision Blizzard charged with violating labor laws in union complaint | Windows Central
- Nintendo Switch finally gets Bluetooth audio support with latest update | iMore
- Rumor: Nintendo Switch Online to get Nintendo 64 games and different pricing tiers | iMore
