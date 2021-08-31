Sam Tolbert teams up with Carli and Rebecca for their analysis of everything announced at Xbox Gamescom 2021. They also check out Call of Duty: Vanguard, Saints Row, and chat about why you shouldn't preorder Halo Infinite.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- DFEH says Activision Blizzard interfering with workplace investigation | Windows Central
- Overwatch is changing McCree's name after namesake fired from Blizzard | Windows Central
- Niantic restores pandemic bonus for US in Pokémon Go | iMore
- Xbox Gamescom 2021: Game announcements, trailers, and everything you missed | Windows Central
- Opening Night Live Gamescom 2021: Game announcements, trailers, and everything you missed | Windows Central
- Why Saints Row is a reboot: 'Those were games of a time' | Windows Central
- Call of Duty: Vanguard preview — A return to the fictional past | Windows Central
- Don't preorder Halo Infinite | Windows Central
