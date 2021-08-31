Sam Tolbert teams up with Carli and Rebecca for their analysis of everything announced at Xbox Gamescom 2021. They also check out Call of Duty: Vanguard, Saints Row, and chat about why you shouldn't preorder Halo Infinite.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

