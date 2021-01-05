Several new games are coming to Sony's PlayStation Now (PS Now) subscription service. For January 2021, PS Now subscribers will start being able to enjoy The Crew 2, Surviving Mars and Frostpunk: Console Edition, as detailed on PlayStation Blog.

The Crew 2 will be available until July 5 later this year. Frostpunk: Console Edition and Surviving Mars do not have stated dates for leaving the service, so you don't have to worry about those games not being available anytime soon.

Back in December 2020, titles like Horizon Zero Dawn were added, so if you haven't browsed through in a while, there's plenty to check out. If you haven't tried out PS Now yet and you're looking to get started, you can use it to stream games in the library to your PS5, PS4 or PC. Some games can also be downloaded if you're using PS Now on a PS4 or PS5. PS Now currently has 2.2 million subscribers, though these numbers were shared back in May 2020.