One of the best things about rocking an Android phone is knowing that you have the power to make it look exactly the way you want, and we're not just talking about just slapping on a new case. With wallpapers, themes, launchers, and icon packs aplenty, you can really customize your device to suit your style. Personally, I'm currently rocking a minimal look on my Pixel 4a, with the developer of Action Launcher, Chris Lacy's, new wallpaper app called Swirls.

It's been a while since we've asked, so it's that time again: show us your home screens and make us jealous! Here's how some of the AC forum members have been dressing up their home screens lately:

gendo667
An oldie but a goodie. Went back to this today. Action Launcher.

Kizzy Catwoman
Am using Lucid Launcher Pro on Pixel 2 XL. My current screen. Artwork by Saph Gourlay.

Kirito_theBlackSwordsman
I just updated my home screen. This is my current set up. I keep my front screen as clean as possible with the exception of the dock. Most of what I use a lot I've moved and arranged on the 2nd page. I like to see my wallpapers.

tony bag o donuts
This is mine. My 2 kids when they were younger. Simple.

dekatch
Laura Knotek ty - it's Nova prime with chrome search widget placed into dock bar - digital clock xperia - data counter widget pro - power amp pro - 7null icons calendar widget is probably the xiaomi stock one.

GloomyCarry
You're all so fancy and I just have an art of my characters that was drawn for me as my home screen :p

We want to hear from you — Show us your Android home screen setup!

Join the conversation in the forums!