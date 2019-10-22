Having trouble accessing Twitter this morning? You're not the only one.

Around 10:20 AM ET on October 22, Twitter appears to be down for a lot of people. Here at the AC virtual office, we've been experiencing the "Tweets aren't loading right now" error on both the desktop website and mobile app, along with a "Twitter is over capacity" message when trying to post a new tweet.

Similarly, Down Detector is showing a spike is outage complaints, with large outages appearing to be happening in the United Stands, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

It's unclear when things will be back to normal, but we'll keep an eye on things and update this post accordingly once Twitter works everything out.