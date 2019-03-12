If you're unable to send emails in Gmail or upload files to Drive, you're not alone. Google seems to be experiencing an outage that is affecting several of its services, with the issue affecting customers across the U.S., Canada, Japan, Malaysia and Australia. According to Down Detector, Gmail and YouTube started seeing disruptions at 10PM ET on March 12.
The G Suite Status Dashboard notes that Gmail and Google Drive users are seeing a lot of "error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior."
Google has also acknowledged that its Cloud Engine is facing disruptions, and that the engineering team is working on a fix:
We are still seeing the increased error rate with Google App Engine Blobstore API. Our Engineering Team is investigating possible causes.
Mitigation work is currently underway by our Engineering Team. We will provide another status update by Tuesday, 2019-03-12 20:45 US/Pacific with current details.
We'll let you know as soon as we have more information. Are you also affected by the outage? Let us know in the comments below.