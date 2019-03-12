If you're unable to send emails in Gmail or upload files to Drive, you're not alone. Google seems to be experiencing an outage that is affecting several of its services, with the issue affecting customers across the U.S., Canada, Japan, Malaysia and Australia. According to Down Detector, Gmail and YouTube started seeing disruptions at 10PM ET on March 12.

The G Suite Status Dashboard notes that Gmail and Google Drive users are seeing a lot of "error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior."

Google has also acknowledged that its Cloud Engine is facing disruptions, and that the engineering team is working on a fix: