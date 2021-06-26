Roberto Mancini's high-flying Italian side will be looking to extend their 30-game unbeaten run as they take on an Austrian side making their first appearance in the European Championships' knockout stages.

Having missed out on qualification for the 2018 World Cup, Italy's resurgence may have gone under the radar somewhat, but their sparkling performances in the group phase of this tournament has led many pundits to now place them as favorites to win Euro 2020.

The Azzurri have clocked up convincing victories over Turkey, Switzerland and Wales, bringing their consecutive wins total to 11 matches in which they have scored 32 goals without reply.

One negative for the Italians coming into this game is that they will be without inspirational skipper Giorgio Chiellini, who is recovering from a muscle problem.

They face a team that has been something of a mixed bag so far in this tournament, with the Austrians looking dominant against North Macedonia in their opening game, but offering very little in their second match against the Netherlands.

If Franco Foda's side are to progress, they'll have to do it without their sidelined captain Julian Baumgartlinger with key defender Martin Hinteregger also a doubt.

Italy vs Austria: Where and when?

This Last 16 match takes place at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday June 26.

Kick off is at 8pm BST / 9pm CET / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST / 7am NZST.

Watch Italy vs Austria online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of Italy vs Austria further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the match, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.