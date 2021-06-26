Roberto Mancini's high-flying Italian side will be looking to extend their 30-game unbeaten run as they take on an Austrian side making their first appearance in the European Championships' knockout stages.
Read on for full details on how to get an Italy vs Austria live stream, no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Having missed out on qualification for the 2018 World Cup, Italy's resurgence may have gone under the radar somewhat, but their sparkling performances in the group phase of this tournament has led many pundits to now place them as favorites to win Euro 2020.
The Azzurri have clocked up convincing victories over Turkey, Switzerland and Wales, bringing their consecutive wins total to 11 matches in which they have scored 32 goals without reply.
One negative for the Italians coming into this game is that they will be without inspirational skipper Giorgio Chiellini, who is recovering from a muscle problem.
They face a team that has been something of a mixed bag so far in this tournament, with the Austrians looking dominant against North Macedonia in their opening game, but offering very little in their second match against the Netherlands.
If Franco Foda's side are to progress, they'll have to do it without their sidelined captain Julian Baumgartlinger with key defender Martin Hinteregger also a doubt.
Italy vs Austria: Where and when?
This Last 16 match takes place at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday June 26.
Kick off is at 8pm BST / 9pm CET / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST / 7am NZST.
Watch Italy vs Austria online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of Italy vs Austria further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the match, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch Italy vs Austria online in the US
ESPN and ABC share exclusive English language broadcast rights to Euro 2020 matches in the US, with this match set to be broadcast on ABC.
If you get ABC as part of your cable package, you can stream all the action from Wembley via the ABC website.
If you're not a cable TV customer, then check out over-the-top streaming service FuboTV which carries a host of premium TV channels including ESPN and ABC. Better still, if you're new to the service you can take advantage of a free 7-day trial. After the trial ends, the service costs $65 a month for 120 channels.
Kick off for Italy vs Austria in the US is at 3pm ET / 12PT.
How to stream Italy vs Austria live in the UK for FREE
Viewers in the UK can watch all the action from Euro 2020 for free live on the BBC and ITV, or by using the BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub streaming apps.
This match is set to be shown on BBC One with kick-off set for 8pm BST in the UK and coverage starting at 7.30pm. While the BBC is free to air, you'll still need a valid UK TV license to watch the broadcast.
If you aren't in the country during Euro 2020, using a VPN will allow you to watch every match just like you would if you were at home.
BBC iPlayer
Stream the BBC's coverage of Euro 2020 for free online with BBC iPlayer.
ITV Hub
ITV's live Euro 2020 games are available free to viewers in the UK with a valid TV licence.
Live stream Italy vs Austria live in Australia
Footy mad Aussies can watch all 51 matches of Euro 2020 live via Optus Sport, including this clash between Portugal and France.
Optus's coverage is available to stream via mobile and tablet with the network's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.
Kick-off Down Under is at 5am on Sunday morning.
Optus Sport
Optus Sport is your go-to for Euro 2020 coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year upfront at $139 to save a little cash.
Live stream Italy vs Austria in Canada
Canadian viewers will be able to watch every match of Euro 2020 via TSN and French-language channel TVA Sports. Both options will let you watch games online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for either network's standalone streaming services TSN Direct or TVA Sports Direct.
The game is set to get underway in Canada at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.
TSN Direct
TSN Direct offers streaming access to a bunch of sports coverage for $20 a month, or just snag a Day Pass to watch the Italy vs Austria game.
