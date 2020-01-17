While many players might be looking forward to playing Marvel's Iron Man VR on PlayStation VR soon, it looks like you'll need to wait a little longer. Camouflaj, the studio developing the game, confirmed on Twitter that Marvel's Iron Man VR has been delayed. The new release date for the game is set for May 15.

Marvel's Iron Man VR was originally supposed to release on February 28. Amusingly enough, The Last of Us Part II was originally scheduled to release on February 21 before being delayed to May 29. Now, both games are close together again.

Marvel's Iron Man VR requires two Move controllers to use and is currently exclusive to PlayStation VR. The game will allow you to fly high and battle as Iron Man, while accessing Tony's garage to maintain and upgrade your equipment. Tony Stark is being voiced by Josh Keaton, who voiced Electro in Marvel's Spider-Man. For more information, you can take a look at a previous trailer for the game right here.

