Vivo's iQOO sub-brand, which announced its global expansion plans last month, has now confirmed on Weibo that it will introduce its next flagship phone on February 25. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, however, the company won't be holding a physical launch event. Instead, the iQOO 3 5G will debut at an online-only event.

The iQOO 3 5G will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. While there is no word on the storage configurations yet, iQOO has confirmed that its upcoming flagship will leverage fast UFS 3.1 storage. Official teasers shared on Weibo earlier this week revealed that the iQOO 3 5G will have a quad-camera setup at the back, sporting a 48MP primary sensor.

iQOO's upcoming flagship phone had also been spotted on the TENAA website earlier this month. As per the TENAA listing, iQOO 3 5G will arrive with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4,370mAh battery. The phone is rumored to sport a hole-punch cutout in the upper right corner of the display, housing a 16MP selfie camera.

Unlike previous iQOO phones, the iQOO 3 5G will not be limited to the Chinese market. It is expected to launch in India as well later this month, although a specific launch date has not been confirmed just yet.

