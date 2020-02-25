Vivo's iQOO sub-brand announced its first Snapdragon 865-powered smartphone at simultaneous launch events held in China and India today. Just like the Realme X50 Pro 5G launched in India yesterday, the new iQOO 3 5G comes with 5G connectivity and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The iQOO 3 will be available in three variants in India. While the 8GB/128GB variant with 4G connectivity has been priced at ₹36,990 ($515), the 8GB/256GB variant will cost ₹39,990 ($556). The 5G-enabled variant of the phone with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage has been priced at ₹44,990 ($626) in the country. All three variants will go on sale via Flipkart from March 4.

The iQOO 3 5G comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ E3 Super AMOLED display with 180Hz touch sampling rate and a hole-punch cutout on the top-right corner. As you would expect, the panel is HDR10+ compliant and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. iQOO claims the phone is class-leading in terms of performance, thanks to the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

In the camera department, the iQOO 3 5G has a quad-camera array at the back with a 48MP main sensor, 13MP telephoto lens with 20x digital zoom, 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front of the phone is a 16MP selfie camera. Keeping the lights on is a 4,440mAh battery with 55W fast charging. iQOO says it takes just under 50 minutes for the phone's battery to be fully charged. The phone will ship with Android 10 out of the box, with the brand's custom iQOO UI running on top.

