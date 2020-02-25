What you need to know
- Vivo's iQOO sub-brand today launched its first 5G smartphone in India.
- The gaming-focused iQOO 3 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset and packs a large 4,440mAh battery.
- It will be available in the country starting March 4 for a starting price of ₹36,990 ($515).
Vivo's iQOO sub-brand announced its first Snapdragon 865-powered smartphone at simultaneous launch events held in China and India today. Just like the Realme X50 Pro 5G launched in India yesterday, the new iQOO 3 5G comes with 5G connectivity and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset.
The iQOO 3 will be available in three variants in India. While the 8GB/128GB variant with 4G connectivity has been priced at ₹36,990 ($515), the 8GB/256GB variant will cost ₹39,990 ($556). The 5G-enabled variant of the phone with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage has been priced at ₹44,990 ($626) in the country. All three variants will go on sale via Flipkart from March 4.
The iQOO 3 5G comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ E3 Super AMOLED display with 180Hz touch sampling rate and a hole-punch cutout on the top-right corner. As you would expect, the panel is HDR10+ compliant and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. iQOO claims the phone is class-leading in terms of performance, thanks to the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.
In the camera department, the iQOO 3 5G has a quad-camera array at the back with a 48MP main sensor, 13MP telephoto lens with 20x digital zoom, 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front of the phone is a 16MP selfie camera. Keeping the lights on is a 4,440mAh battery with 55W fast charging. iQOO says it takes just under 50 minutes for the phone's battery to be fully charged. The phone will ship with Android 10 out of the box, with the brand's custom iQOO UI running on top.
Vivo NEX 3 5G review: More power than you can handle
Everything you need to know about the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro
Huawei is getting ready to enter 2020 with a splash thanks to its upcoming P40 and P40 Pro smartphones. Here's everything we know about the phones' specs, design, release, and more.
Why aren't you getting the Galaxy S20?
The Galaxy S20 is an impressive phone, but it's also not for everyone. Recently, a lot of our AC forum members got to talking about why they won't be upgrading to it.
The HyperX Cloud Flight S is an amazing wireless headset with a boring mic
HyperX has made a range of good headsets, and now the company is introducing the Cloud Flight S to the lineup. After having the chance to test it out, it's easily my new favorite.
The Galaxy S20 is available in five great colors — here's the best one
The Galaxy S20 is one of the most well-rounded phones of the year, and it also happens to come in a bunch of different colors. Here's how to pick the best one.