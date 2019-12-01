As we move into Cyber Monday, it's smart to look past all the awesome tech device deals and consider investing in a VPN service that will protect your privacy and anonymity while online for the year to come. A VPN has never been more important than it is today, and right now you can save big on a subscription to IPVanish. Instead of the usual $144 price for a full year of protection, you can save 73% for a total price of just $39. That comes out to $3.25 per month. This is a rather deep deal on a prominent VPN service with plenty of great features.

Extra security IPVanish VPN It's Black Friday month and the deals are already rolling in. Protect yourself this shopping season with VPN subscriptions from as little as $3.25 a month. You should see the discounted prices automatically, though the below code can be used if not. Up to 73% off See at IPVanish With coupon: CYBERDEAL19

What is a VPN? It's a virtual private network that protects your privacy and anonymity while you traverse the internet. Information leaving your devices travels through an encrypted tunnel to a VPN server located elsewhere in the world, which has its own IP address shared with other users. Interested parties have a much harder time telling who's doing what, so you won't feel like eyes are watching your every turn. If you travel often and deal with open Wi-Fi networks in hotels or cafes, a VPN will also prove to be a strong deterrent against data theft. A VPN isn't foolproof and it's not a license to commit online crime, but it will add a lot of online privacy that's been stripped away over the last few years.

IPVanish has been around for a few years now, and it checks a lot of the boxes that make up a great VPN. It has more than 1,300 servers spread out in more than 75 locations around the world, and it doesn't collect connection or activity logs. It's extremely fast and your bandwidth is not limited, allowing you to use it for streaming without worrying about hitting a cap. 256-bit AES encryption and modern VPN protocols are used to keep you safe, and you can use IPVanish on up to 10 devices simultaneously. Setup is easy, and apps for popular devices are available for easy management.

This Cyber Monday deal drops the regular $144 price by a whopping 73%, billed once at the start of your subscription. That's just $39 for the entire year, which really isn't that much when you value your privacy. If you just want to test things out to see what IPVanish VPN is all about, there a 7-day money-back guarantee available. There's no support for cryptocurrency payments, but you can pay with credit card or PayPal.

If a full year is too long, a three-month deal is available for 63% off the regular $36 price, bringing the total down to just $13.50. And if you'd like to give it a go for a single month, you can save 59% off the regular $12 price, bringing the total down to just $5.

After jumping on this killer deal, be sure to check out our massive (and growing) collection of Cyber Monday sales for all kinds of deep savings on the best tech and beyond out there.

See all the best Cyber Monday deals!

Extra security IPVanish VPN It's Black Friday month and the deals are already rolling in. Protect yourself this shopping season with VPN subscriptions from as little as $3.25 a month. You should see the discounted prices automatically, though the below code can be used if not. Up to 73% off See at IPVanish With coupon: CYBERDEAL19

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.