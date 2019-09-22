Jerry Hildenbrand, Daniel Bader, and Andrew Martonik have a gander at iPhone 11 compared to the Android flagships, especially as it relates to camera performance. They also discuss Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the mess the company's strategy has become in absence of access to Google Services.

Finally, they continue to poke holes in the durability of Galaxy Fold.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in Google Play Music: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Show Notes and Links:

Sponsors:

  • Keeps: The easiest and most affordable way to keep the hair you have. For a limited time, receive your first month of treatment for free — Go to keeps.com/acp

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.