Intel has unveiled its plans to regain its spot as a top chipmaker and has managed to make Qualcomm an integral part of its roadmap.

As part of its plan to supercharge its chip business, Intel Foundry Services will use a new 20A node process that includes its first new architecture design in a decade. Intel says that RibbonFet promises faster switching speeds "while achieving the same drive current as multiple fins in a smaller footprint." It's coupled with the company's new PowerVia technology for backside power delivery to help make chips more efficient.

The new process node isn't expected to be ready until 2024. Still, Intel is confident that it will help the company regain its lead by 2025, and it has already lined up Qualcomm as one of its first and biggest partners to take advantage of the new process when it launches.