Starting today, broadcasters can use Insta360 8K Live software to broadcast content in 8K and 360 degrees. The technology was recently used to broadcast the NFL Pro Bowl in 8K and 360 degrees, a world-first according to Insta360. 5G's wide bandwidth allows broadcasters to send the large amounts of data required to broadcast in 8K and 360 degrees.

Insta360 used the Pro Bowl as live test and example of the technology in action. Verizon, Radiant Images, and Flight School Studio worked together to broadcast the Pro Bowl. Footage from the Insta460 8K Live setup was used in two ways. First, the stream was broadcast to a dome 200 miles away from the stadium. This allowed viewers to watch the game virtually. Second, the stream was used as part of ESPN's broadcast of the game. Insta360 8K Live software can be used to broadcast flat 2-D video as well as curved 360-degree video.