What you need to know
- Lava has launched a new lineup of 'Made in India' smartphones.
- The new MyZ is the world's first customizable phone.
- The core specs of the phone include a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor and a 6.5-inch HD+ display.
Indian smartphone brand Lava has made a return to the country's smartphone market with the new MyZ and Zup series 'Made in India' phones. Lava's new MyZ is a 'Made-to-Order' device, which can be customized on Lava's online store.
The Lava MyZ comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display, featuring a tall 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. It is powered by MediaTek's Helio G35 octa-core processor, which you can configure with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. In the camera department, Lava is offering two choices: a 13MP + 2MP dual-camera setup and a slightly more impressive 13MP + 5MP + 2MP triple-camera setup. For the front camera, you choose between an 8MP or a 16MP sensor. Some of the other key specs of the phone include a 5000mAh battery, a USB Type-C port, and "Military Grade" durability.
In addition to the customizable MyZ, Lava has also announced that Zup series owners will be able to upgrade the RAM and ROM of their devices within the first year of purchase by visiting a Lava service center and paying a nominal amount.
Lava's MyZ will be available to order in the country starting January 11 from ₹6,999 ($96). Unlike the MyZ, Lava's Zup phones will be available from Amazon.in as well as major offline stores across the country. The Zup series will start at ₹6,999 and go up to ₹9,999 ($137).
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Trump's Facebook and Twitter accounts locked after US Capitol riot posts
Donald Trump's video addressing the riots at the U.S. Capitol has been and taken down by social media sites including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Facebook and Twitter have temporarily locked his account.
One of the Pixel 5's most annoying bugs just got fixed
The January 2021 security patch is rolling out now. In addition to the usual assortment of vulnerability fixes, there are a bunch of Pixel-specific improvements that owners can look forward to.
What do you want to see from budget phones in 2021?
Budget phones were pretty darn great in 2020. As we head into 2021, what are you hoping to see?
The Huawei P40 Pro is rather impressive so keep it looking as good as new
Did you just pick up the new Huawei P40 Pro, but aren't sure how you want to keep it safe from when "life" happens? We've rounded up the best cases and there's an option available for just about everyone.