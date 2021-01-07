Indian smartphone brand Lava has made a return to the country's smartphone market with the new MyZ and Zup series 'Made in India' phones. Lava's new MyZ is a 'Made-to-Order' device, which can be customized on Lava's online store.

The Lava MyZ comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display, featuring a tall 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. It is powered by MediaTek's Helio G35 octa-core processor, which you can configure with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. In the camera department, Lava is offering two choices: a 13MP + 2MP dual-camera setup and a slightly more impressive 13MP + 5MP + 2MP triple-camera setup. For the front camera, you choose between an 8MP or a 16MP sensor. Some of the other key specs of the phone include a 5000mAh battery, a USB Type-C port, and "Military Grade" durability.

In addition to the customizable MyZ, Lava has also announced that Zup series owners will be able to upgrade the RAM and ROM of their devices within the first year of purchase by visiting a Lava service center and paying a nominal amount.

Lava's MyZ will be available to order in the country starting January 11 from ₹6,999 ($96). Unlike the MyZ, Lava's Zup phones will be available from Amazon.in as well as major offline stores across the country. The Zup series will start at ₹6,999 and go up to ₹9,999 ($137).