Virat Kohli will be hoping his side can pull off a third consecutive win and seal a hard-fought series at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Watch every ball of the 4th Test with our India vs England live stream guide below.
Having tasted defeat in the first game, India have responded in emphatic style by blowing England away in the last two Test matches, and with the wind in their sails, they now look odds on to claim the series.
In what was to prove a whirlwind match, India won the third Test by ten wickets, following a wild spree that saw 30 wickets fall within two days.
The pitch is not expected to be quite as spin-friendly this time out, which may come as some relief to Joe Root and his side, who will be looking to stem a worryingly slide in their batting following their first match triumph.
With temperatures expected to soar to almost 40ºC and not many options to change things up, levelling the series could prove a big ask for the tourists.
Read on for full details on how to live stream India vs England 4th Test cricket online from anywhere.
India vs England - 4th Test cricket: Where and when?
This fourth test takes place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad from March 4.
Each day of play is set to start at 9.30am IST local time. That makes it a 4am GMT start in the UK, and a 11pm ET / 8pm PT start in North America. For cricket fans Down Under its a 3pm AEDT first ball.
Watch India vs England - 4th Test cricket online from outside your country
We have details of all broadcasters of the 4th Test further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching India vs England, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc).
How to stream India vs England live in the UK for free
The great news for Cricket fans in the UK is that this entire series will be shown exclusively live and in full by free-to-air Channel 4, marking the first time a terrestrial broadcaster has shown an England Test series in the UK for 16 years.
As well as being able to watch via freeview TV, you'll also be able to stream coverage via Channel 4's All4 online service on your PC or via its mobile apps for Android and iOS.
Coverage of the 4th Test starts on Channel 4 at 3.50am GMT each morning.
Live stream the 4th Test live in Australia
Streaming service Kayo Sports will be on hand with live coverage of India vs England for cricket fans looking to tune in Down Under.
A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. If that's not enough, there's also Kayo Sports Premium Package, which offers three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you haven't used it before, the network is offering a FREE TRIAL that newcomers to the service can take advantage of.
Live stream the 4th Test series live in India
Disney+ Hotstar has exclusive broadcast rights to this Test series in India.
The service will set you back Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is provided at Rs. 399 a year. Customers with a credit card can save a bit with the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription at a discounted price of Rs. 395.
Can I watch India vs England online in the U.S.?
Willow TV is usually a godsend for cricket fans in the U.S., but for once that's not the case, as it doesn't have the rights for this series.
Worse still, there's no confirmed U.S. broadcaster at this stage who appears to be showing the action from India.
The only alternative is to give a good VPN to digitally relocate yourself to the UK and stream for free via Channel 4.
