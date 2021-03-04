Virat Kohli will be hoping his side can pull off a third consecutive win and seal a hard-fought series at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Watch every ball of the 4th Test with our India vs England live stream guide below.

Having tasted defeat in the first game, India have responded in emphatic style by blowing England away in the last two Test matches, and with the wind in their sails, they now look odds on to claim the series.

In what was to prove a whirlwind match, India won the third Test by ten wickets, following a wild spree that saw 30 wickets fall within two days.

The pitch is not expected to be quite as spin-friendly this time out, which may come as some relief to Joe Root and his side, who will be looking to stem a worryingly slide in their batting following their first match triumph.

With temperatures expected to soar to almost 40ºC and not many options to change things up, levelling the series could prove a big ask for the tourists.

Read on for full details on how to live stream India vs England 4th Test cricket online from anywhere.

India vs England - 4th Test cricket: Where and when?

This fourth test takes place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad from March 4.

Each day of play is set to start at 9.30am IST local time. That makes it a 4am GMT start in the UK, and a 11pm ET / 8pm PT start in North America. For cricket fans Down Under its a 3pm AEDT first ball.

Watch India vs England - 4th Test cricket online from outside your country

We have details of all broadcasters of the 4th Test further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching India vs England, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.