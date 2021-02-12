Having been outplayed in the opening match, the Men In Blue will seek revenge with a home crowd behind them in Chennai in the 2nd Test - watch every ball with our India vs England live stream guide below.
James Anderson and Jack Leach helped bowl the tourists to a famous 227-run victory in the first encounter of this four Test series.
The win also saw a superb individual performance from in-form skipper Joe Root, who marked his landmark 100th Test appearance with a double century. The win also saw Root equal the record for victories as England captain with the Yorkshire star having now lead his team to 26 wins.
While confidence will now be sky high among the England camp, Root and his team will know that the home side will likely come out stronger for this second installment of the series, while also being without the services of Jofra Archer, with the fast bowler ruled out with an elbow injury.
The nature of the defeat in the first Test came as something of a shock to many pundits, with Virat Kohli's men flying high after their historic series win in Australia.
All eyes will now be on the home side's bowlers, following a lacklustre display that saw them allow England to post a monumental score of 578 in the first innings.
With a limited amount of supporters set to be allowed in the MA Chidambaram Stadium for this 2nd Test, the hosts will likely be lifted by playing in front of a home crowd for the first time since October 2019 as they look to level the series.
Read on for full details on how to live stream India vs England 2nd Test cricket online from anywhere.
India vs England - 2nd Test cricket: Where and when?
This third test takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai between the 13th and 17th of February.
Each day of play is set to start at 9.30am IST local time. That also makes it a 4am GMT start in the UK, and a 1pm ET / 8pm PT start in North America. For cricket fans Down Under its a 3pm AEDT first ball.
Watch India vs England - 2nd Test cricket online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the 2nd Test further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching India vs England, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch India vs England 2nd Test. Get in on this deal now!
How to stream India vs England live in the UK for free
The great news for Cricket fans in the UK is that this entire series will be shown exclusively live and in full by free-to-air Channel 4, marking the first time a terrestrial broadcaster has shown an England Test series in the UK for 16 years.
As well as being able to watch via freeview TV, you'll also be able to stream coverage via Channel 4's All4 online service on your PC or via its mobile apps for Android and iOS.
Coverage starts on Channel 4 at 3.40am GMT in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Live stream the 2nd Test live in Australia
Streaming service Kayo Sports will be on hand with live coverage of India vs England for cricket fans looking to tune in Down Under. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. If that's not enough, there's also Kayo Sports Premium Package, which offers three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you haven't used it before, the network is offering a FREE TRIAL that newcomers to the service can take advantage of.
Live stream the 2nd Test series live in India
Disney+ Hotstar has exclusive broadcast rights to this Test series in India.
The service will set you back Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is provided at Rs. 399 a year. Customers with a credit card can save a bit with the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription at a discounted price of Rs. 395.
Can I watch India vs England online in the US?
Willow TV is usually a godsend for cricket fans in the US, but for once that's not the case, as it doesn't have the rights for this series.
Worse still, there's no confirmed US broadcaster at this stage who appears to be showing the action from India.
The only alternative is to give a good VPN to digitally relocate yourself to the UK and stream for free via Channel 4.
