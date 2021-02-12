Having been outplayed in the opening match, the Men In Blue will seek revenge with a home crowd behind them in Chennai in the 2nd Test - watch every ball with our India vs England live stream guide below.

James Anderson and Jack Leach helped bowl the tourists to a famous 227-run victory in the first encounter of this four Test series.

The win also saw a superb individual performance from in-form skipper Joe Root, who marked his landmark 100th Test appearance with a double century. The win also saw Root equal the record for victories as England captain with the Yorkshire star having now lead his team to 26 wins.

While confidence will now be sky high among the England camp, Root and his team will know that the home side will likely come out stronger for this second installment of the series, while also being without the services of Jofra Archer, with the fast bowler ruled out with an elbow injury.

The nature of the defeat in the first Test came as something of a shock to many pundits, with Virat Kohli's men flying high after their historic series win in Australia.

All eyes will now be on the home side's bowlers, following a lacklustre display that saw them allow England to post a monumental score of 578 in the first innings.

With a limited amount of supporters set to be allowed in the MA Chidambaram Stadium for this 2nd Test, the hosts will likely be lifted by playing in front of a home crowd for the first time since October 2019 as they look to level the series.

Read on for full details on how to live stream India vs England 2nd Test cricket online from anywhere.

India vs England - 2nd Test cricket: Where and when?

This third test takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai between the 13th and 17th of February.

Each day of play is set to start at 9.30am IST local time. That also makes it a 4am GMT start in the UK, and a 1pm ET / 8pm PT start in North America. For cricket fans Down Under its a 3pm AEDT first ball.

Watch India vs England - 2nd Test cricket online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the 2nd Test further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching India vs England, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.