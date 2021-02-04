Two teams both on a high after victories away from home go head-to-head in the first of four Tests - watch every ball with our India vs England 1st Test live stream guide below.
The home side comes into this first match off the back of a hugely impressive 2-1 series win against Australia.
That victory was achieved without talismanic captain Virat Kohli as well as Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Ashwin.
All four key players will back for the hosts for this Test, and with home advantage on their side, India come into the match as favourites.
England nevertheless have reason to also be confident. Their 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka last month provided the perfect prep for this series, with skipper Joe Root in exceptional form.
With star players Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes also back for the tourists for these games, England will also fancy their chances in what should be a hotly contested opening Test.
Read on for full details on how to live stream India vs England 1st Test cricket online from anywhere.
India vs England - 1st Test cricket: Where and when?
This third test takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai between the 5th and 9th of February.
Each day of play is set to start at 9.30am IST local time. That also makes it a 4am GMT start in the UK, and a 1pm ET / 8pm PT start in North America. For cricket fans Down Under its a 3pm AEDT first ball.
Watch India vs England - 1st Test cricket online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the 1st Test further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching India vs England, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc).
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch India vs England 1st Test. Get in on this deal now!
How to stream India vs England live in the UK for free
The awesome news for Cricket fans in the UK is that this entire series will be shown exclusively live and in full by free-to-air Channel 4, marking the first time a terrestrial broadcaster has shown an England Test series in the UK for 16 years.
As well as being able to watch via freeview TV, you'll also be able to stream coverage via Channel 4's All4 online service on your PC or via its mobile apps for Android and iOS.
Coverage starts on Channel 4 at 3.45am GMT in the early hours of Friday morning.
Live stream the 1st Test live in Australia
Streaming service Kayo Sports will be on hand with live coverage of India vs England for cricket fans looking to tune in Down Under. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. If that's not enough, there's also Kayo Sports Premium Package, which offers three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you haven't used it before, the network is offering a FREE TRIAL that newcomers to the service can take advantage of.
Live stream the 1st Test series live in India
Disney+ Hotstar has exclusive broadcast rights to this Test series in India.
The service will set you back Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is provided at Rs. 399 a year. Customers with a credit card can save a bit with the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription at a discounted price of Rs. 395.
Can I watch India vs England online in the US?
Willow TV is usually a godsend for cricket fans in the US, but for once that's not the case, as it doesn't have the rights for this series.
Worse still, there's no confirmed US broadcaster at this stage who appears to be showing the action from India.
The only alternative is to give a good VPN to digitally relocate yourself to the UK and stream for free via Channel 4.
