Two teams both on a high after victories away from home go head-to-head in the first of four Tests - watch every ball with our India vs England 1st Test live stream guide below.

The home side comes into this first match off the back of a hugely impressive 2-1 series win against Australia.

That victory was achieved without talismanic captain Virat Kohli as well as Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Ashwin.

All four key players will back for the hosts for this Test, and with home advantage on their side, India come into the match as favourites.

England nevertheless have reason to also be confident. Their 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka last month provided the perfect prep for this series, with skipper Joe Root in exceptional form.

With star players Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes also back for the tourists for these games, England will also fancy their chances in what should be a hotly contested opening Test.

Read on for full details on how to live stream India vs England 1st Test cricket online from anywhere.

India vs England - 1st Test cricket: Where and when?

This third test takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai between the 5th and 9th of February.

Each day of play is set to start at 9.30am IST local time. That also makes it a 4am GMT start in the UK, and a 1pm ET / 8pm PT start in North America. For cricket fans Down Under its a 3pm AEDT first ball.

