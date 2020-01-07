A few months ago, a new rule in the US drastically changes how the Pork Industry was regulated. The new rules are seriously problematic, leaving inspectors warning people the pork you buy in stores is potentially unsafe. I immediately stopped buying most forms of pork for my house. Still, if I'm honest, I miss it. I can make some tasty things with pork in my kitchen, but it just wasn't worth the risk. Fortunately, with Impossible Pork on the way, I likely never need to worry about it again.

Like its faux beef counterpart, Impossible Pork is a ground meat substitute aimed at meat-eating people. The entire point is to make something just as tasty as the real thing and offer everyone a genuinely viable alternative. This is accomplished with the use of what Impossible Foods calls "Heme," which is a protein grown to accurately simulate the most delicious parts of the real thing. Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before To show off its new food, Impossible took over a restaurant in Las Vegas and filled it with pork-based Asian dishes. Dan Dan Noodles, Pork Katsu, Bahn Mi, and several others filled the list of things that not only tasted just like pork when you ate them, but were fantastically delicious. A more public demonstration of this pork substitute is also happening at select Burker King restaurants right now, with the limited release of a breakfast sandwich complete with Impossible Sausage onboard. Impossible Pork doesn't just taste close enough to the real thing for just about anyone to enjoy; it's healthier for you than regular pork.

Category Impossible Pork Regular Pork Serving Size Four Ounces Four Ounces Calories 220 350 Saturated Fat 7g 11g Protein 16g 17g Iron 3mg 1mg Cholesterol 0mg 11g

During the demo event, I sampled Impossible Pork made several different ways. It was steamed in Shumai, grilled in a Char Siu Bun, and fried in a Katsu dish. It was also served over noodles, offered up standalone as a meatball, and also pressed into a thick slice of protein in between two big slices of bread to make a Bahn Mi sandwich.