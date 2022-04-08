IFA 2022 to be an in-person event this September

What you need to know

IFA will return again this year in person from September 2 - 6

The Germany technology trade show will host guests from 115 different countries.

Organizers were not clear on how they will maintain safety precautions despite COVID-19

Germany’s tech trade show IFA will be returning this year in person from September 2 to 6 in Berlin. The tech exposition showcases the latest in consumer electronics, home appliances, information technology, and telecommunications.

“Now, though, it’s finally time to ‘get real’ and once again organize a full-size trade show at the grounds of Messe Berlin and in a city that is not only the capital of Europe’s largest consumer market but evolved as a European media hub as well,” Jen Heithhecker, IFA’s executive director and executive vice-president of Messe Berlin Group, said in a press release.

“Many leading global brands have already committed their participation. As of now, we register high demand for the IFA Fitness & Digital Health area and the Home Appliances section.”

The press release adds that IFA will still combine B2B and B2C elements, which allows companies to showcase products and brands in a “uniquely engaging context, but as an industry showcase and as a reality check for innovation in front of real consumers.”

Martin Ecknig, CEO of Messe Berlin, noted in the release that because there has been a strong desire to return in person despite the pandemic, the showcase will ensure it is safe for everyone.

As of April 1, Berlin has allowed people to attend major events in the city, like trade shows, “without having to present any proof of testing, recovery, or vaccination.”

IFA announced last year it was coming back in-person, following MWC, and like last year, organizers were not clear in the release on how they will maintain safety precautions.

The annual trade show is usually where companies announce some of the best Android phones and accessories for the second half of the year.

The press release adds that participants from 115 different countries have already purchased a ticket.