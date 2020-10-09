The Google Pixel 5 doesn't officially launch until the end of October, but even so, a lot of people are already forming some initial thoughts about the device. Whether it be the introduction of an ultra-wide camera or Google's decision to use a Snapdragon 765G instead of the more powerful 865, the phone has gotten a lot of people talking.

Our AC forums have been filled with various conversations about the Pixel 5 following its unveiling on September 30, and overall, people seem to be a bit mixed about the phone. Its low price is certainly appealing to a lot of folks, but given that this is supposed to be Google's "flagship" for 2020, does it bring enough to the table?

Some members recently debated whether or not the Pixel 5 is underwhelming, saying:

All of this got us to wondering — If you could change one thing about the Pixel 5, what would it be?

