Google Pixel 5 CameraSource: Google

The Google Pixel 5 doesn't officially launch until the end of October, but even so, a lot of people are already forming some initial thoughts about the device. Whether it be the introduction of an ultra-wide camera or Google's decision to use a Snapdragon 765G instead of the more powerful 865, the phone has gotten a lot of people talking.

Our AC forums have been filled with various conversations about the Pixel 5 following its unveiling on September 30, and overall, people seem to be a bit mixed about the phone. Its low price is certainly appealing to a lot of folks, but given that this is supposed to be Google's "flagship" for 2020, does it bring enough to the table?

Early Prime Day deals 2020: Sales on headphones, Galaxy phones, Echo devices & more

Some members recently debated whether or not the Pixel 5 is underwhelming, saying:

swampbaby

Like the title says. I was still in the middle of paying my 3 off when the 4 came out. This month I will be finished paying it off and can get the 5 if I choose to do so. However the 5 is.....meh they don't use the latest Qualcomm processors....the camera is the same as the 3...I see that they brought back the fingerprint scanner... (I have face unlock on a tablet and HATE IT) and they have...

Reply
dmxjago

Besides the processor which has been proven to perform well on other phones + seeing how the P4a performs based on reviews and it's using the weaker 730/35g processor forgot which one but weaker than the 765g and still performs amazing makes me not worry about it. Then there is the extra ram, extra storage, wide angle lens, retains wireless charging, reverse wireless charging i can use for my...

Reply
I Can Be Your Hero

Well, it's better than the colossal flop that was the Pixel 4/4 XL. A phone so bad Google had to roll back features they introduced to the Pixel lineup and were saying at P4's reveal that they'd be features that would be part of the Pixel hardware in future. Oops, the very next year they get scrapped. Android Central called the phone a flop, MKBHD called it the bust of the year -&gt; so Google going...

Reply
sulla1965

For me the biggest drawback is the small size. A 6.5 screen is the smallest I'd like to see on a phone.

Reply

All of this got us to wondering — If you could change one thing about the Pixel 5, what would it be?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.