Google overhauled Google Pay in the U.S. with a brand new design and exciting feature additions like cashback rewards and the ability to send and receive money from friends and family with ease. Oh, and because Google likes building messaging services so much, it baked one right into Google Pay so you can text your contacts from within the payments platform.

While these features are making their way to the U.S. for the first time, customers in India have had access to these features for a few years now. The redesigned Google Pay is based on a payments platform that Google introduced in India over three years ago, called Tez. Tez means fast in Hindi, and the service was built from the ground up for Indian users and works on the country's centralized Unified Payments Interface platform.

Google built the foundation of the current Google Pay over three years ago.

Tez started out as a service to transfer money to your contacts, and Google added rewards and offers to the platform shortly after launch. It then picked up the ability to pay and manage bills for phone service, power, heating, broadband, and others. And six months after launch, Google added a chat feature to Tez.

Tez immediately gained momentum in India, racking up 750 million transactions in the first 12 months. Google then folded Tez into Google Pay back in August 2018 to streamline its payments platform, and in doing so created the Google Pay that's now making its debut in the U.S.

Now that you have a better understanding of Google Pay's journey, let's talk about what makes it a standout platform. I use the service regularly to transfer money to friends and family. Back when going out with friends was still a thing, Google Pay was the go-to option for divvying up the bills.