I tried Twitter Blue so you don't have to

Normally, I don't write reviews. But I got an opportunity to try out Twitter Blue, the social media's subscription service, and I have a lot of thoughts about it. I'm also on Twitter, A LOT, so I was very excited to test this new service.

The service is currently only being tested by users in Canada and Australia. I'm based in Toronto, so lucky me. I tried the service on my iPhone, but it's also available on the best Android phones out there.

According to a blog post from Twitter when the service launched, it noted that free Twitter was not going away, and never will, so anyone who wants to keep using the platform as is can still do so.

Twitter also said that the "initial set of features was developed based on feedback we received from our very own power Twitter community."

The service is CAD $3.49 per month, and just to get it out of the way, I want to note that Twitter offered me a CAD $10 credit so I could try the service.

Right off the bat, this feature isn't worth the money you'd be spending on it every month.

Twitter Blue comes with several interesting features that I thought might be useful, but after using them for the past week, I didn't think it was a service that I really needed. I think a lot of my opinions come from a place of using Twitter for so long in a certain way that I've gotten used to it, and now I find it challenging to adapt to something that would theoretically make my life easier.

I'm not saying that these features wouldn't help a lot of people, but they just didn't really help me.

Undo Tweet