For the last two years, Aptiv and Lyft have been wow-ing people in Las Vegas with self-driving cars. When you ask for a Lyft to a destination on the Strip, you can get a little notification asking if you're OK with the car being self-driving. I, of course, say yes every time and am delighted by when the BMW with bright orange rims and the Aptiv logo scrawled across it arrives, ready to take me to my destination. Inside these cars there are two people, one to explain what the car is doing as you ride in it and one behind the steering wheel to take over should the need arise. I was not allowed to take any photos or record any video inside, so I started practicing this ancient bonding technique called "conversation" with the people in the vehicle. I've been in nearly a dozen of these self-driving cars this week at CES, and every time I got in, I asked the people up front to tell me about their experiences as "drivers" over the last two years. They've asked I not share their names, but each of them had something interesting to say. Here's what I learned. 1. Las Vegas is working hard to support these self-driving cars

When you come to a traffic light on the Strip, the UI for Aptiv's software shows not only the light but its current color position. Even when there's a giant billboard truck in front of the car, the software somehow knows what's happening with the traffic light. Aptiv uses a camera system in the car to look at the lights, but it doesn't have to rely on this. In Las Vegas, the city has installed special sensors on the traffic lights which broadcast the current state of the light to any platform that supports it. There are actually several high-end cars that use these sensors in their GPS systems, including Aptiv's vehicles. According to the Aptiv "drivers" I spoke to, this was a huge step forward for its software and is one of several important things the city has done in recent years to demonstrate its progress as a Smart City. 2. Ambulances are a problem for Aptiv's cars Aptiv's combined use of Radar and Lidar make it so the cars can see both people and vehicles with ease. The UI shows the passenger of the Lyft what the car sees, which includes the direction the vehicles and people are heading and what it predicts those objects will do next. It's an incredible thing to watch, especially seeing human shapes take form as they walk near the car. Unfortunately, there's nothing in the software right now to tell you what kind of car is near you. This doesn't mean much most of the time, but if the car coming up behind you is an ambulance, that's kind of a big deal. The self-driving tech isn't capable of recognizing the need to get out of the way of this emergency vehicle, and that's a fairly significant problem Aptiv has been working on. 3. Software updates happen constantly and quickly Last year, in an effort to keep people from driving through an area they shouldn't, the city installed concrete pillars which change the general flow of traffic on one of the streets next to the Strip. The relatively overnight nature of the change caused problems, because the Aptiv cars didn't know to avoid that far lane in this intersection. The problems were short-lived. Aptiv engineers quickly remapped that street and pushed the updates out to all the vehicles. And according to the drivers I spoke to, little changes like that happen all the time. It sounded like those changes were a manual process right now, which raises some questions about how well that system would scale, but knowing the approach is proactive is great. 4. Tesla's self-driving features don't compare to Aptiv